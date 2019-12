Unbemannter Testflug von Raumschiff “Starliner” scheitert

Today, @BoeingSpace’s #Starliner spacecraft returns to Earth. 🌎



Tune in to NASA TV starting at 6:45am ET for our mission coverage ahead of the spacecraft’s parachute-assisted landing at 7:57am ET at @WSMissileRange in New Mexico: https://t.co/8teYp0Xlqn pic.twitter.com/nAUwxEs1qR