Es ist ein Spektakel, das nur alle 5000 bis 7000 Jahre bestaunt werden kann. Der Komet C/2020 F3 alias Neowise zieht so nah an der Erde vorbei, dass er mit bloßem Auge zu sehen ist. Das Phänomen in den Weiten des Sonnensystems war nun schon seit Tagen am Himmel zu sehen, am Donnerstag jedoch kam Neowise der Erde am nächsten. Er war nur noch gut 100 Millionen Kilometer entfernt. Das sind ungefähr zwei Drittel des mittleren Abstands der Erde zur Sonne und nach Universumsverhältnissen gar nur ein Katzensprung.

Bis Ende Juli könnte er noch schwach am dunklen Nachthimmel sichtbar sein, bis er in wenigen Tagen dann komplett verblasst. Hobby- und Profifotografen haben die einmalige Chance genutzt, um spektakuläre Fotos von dem Kometen aufzunehmen.

Bildergalerie Die beeindruckendsten Bilder von Neowise 1 von 9 1 von 9 Der Komet Neowise, auch C/2020 F3 in Brandenburg, Petersdorf. @ Quelle: Patrick Pleul/dpa-Zentralbild/dp

Die schönsten Neowise-Bilder von Instagram

Neowise, Nebel und der Sonnenaufgang über Marin, Kalifornien.

In Lauertal schaffte Instagram-Nutzerin y.albe mithilfe ihres Selbstauslösers dieses spektakuläre Bild, mit dem Titel: “The Comet, the Tree and Me”.

Auch Userin “lewildexplorer” schaffte es, ein Porträt mit Neowise festzuhalten.

Eine spektakuläre Aufnahme über den Wäldern des Mount Tamalpais State Parks in Kalifornien.

Auch in North Wales schaute Neowise vorbei.

In Marburg sorgten C/2020 F3 und die Sterne für einen einzigartigen Nachthimmel.

Neowise und ein Teil der Milchstraße über dem Lake Comanche in Kalifornien.

Über der Skyline Mumbais empfing man “Zeichen aus dem Weltraum”.

Bis in 6800 Jahren, Neowise!