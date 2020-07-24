- Startseite
Komet Neowise: Die schönsten Fotos rund um die Welt
Naturschauspiel: Die schönsten Fotos von Komet Neowise
- Der Komet C/2020 F3 alias Neowise hat der Erde einen Besuch abgestattet - aus 100 Millionen Kilometer Entfernung.
- Das nächste Mal wird Neowise laut Nasa erst in 6800 Jahren wieder von der Erde aus zu sehen sein.
- Sehen Sie hier ein paar der schönsten Bilder des Schauspiels.
Es ist ein Spektakel, das nur alle 5000 bis 7000 Jahre bestaunt werden kann. Der Komet C/2020 F3 alias Neowise zieht so nah an der Erde vorbei, dass er mit bloßem Auge zu sehen ist. Das Phänomen in den Weiten des Sonnensystems war nun schon seit Tagen am Himmel zu sehen, am Donnerstag jedoch kam Neowise der Erde am nächsten. Er war nur noch gut 100 Millionen Kilometer entfernt. Das sind ungefähr zwei Drittel des mittleren Abstands der Erde zur Sonne und nach Universumsverhältnissen gar nur ein Katzensprung.
Bis Ende Juli könnte er noch schwach am dunklen Nachthimmel sichtbar sein, bis er in wenigen Tagen dann komplett verblasst. Hobby- und Profifotografen haben die einmalige Chance genutzt, um spektakuläre Fotos von dem Kometen aufzunehmen.
Die schönsten Neowise-Bilder von Instagram
Neowise, Nebel und der Sonnenaufgang über Marin, Kalifornien.
Tanmay Sapkal in Marin, CA — REPOST: @theurbanvoyager from facebook.com/groups/milkywaychasers chosen by @tracyleephotos — MWC Admin: @tracyleephotos --- #milkywaychasers to be featured or post on Facebook.com/groups/milkywaychasers. Tag a friend who might enjoy this Milky Way image and journey! --- From Tanmay about this image: --- Blend/Stack Comet NeoWise setting over the foggy hills in Marin, CA -------------------------------------------------------- PS: sorry for yet another comet post! Comet NeoWise setting over the foggy hills in Marin, CA, just after sunset. I had been planning this shot ever since I figured that the comet would be visible in NW sky after sunset in CA. I also came across other incredible shots in meantime, which gave me even more motivation to go out and shoot. After a couple of tries, I managed to get just the right amount of fog on the hills to create this dreamy setting. Staying up late on mountain, after park closure time, did get me a citation (I happened to be parked too close to the park rangers!), but well worth it! You can see more of my work here: https://tanmaysapkal.com https://www.instagram.com/theurbanvoyager/ -------------------------------------------------------- EXIF: Foreground: F8, ISO400, 180s, 38mm Comet: F5.6, ISO3200, 2s, 400mm . . . . . #longexposure_shots #nightimages #nightshooterz #nightshooters #nightpics #milkywaygalaxy #astrophotography #astrophoto #astro_photography_ #astro_photography #longexposure #longexpohunter #longexpo #amazing_longexpo #amazingearth #milkyway #nightphotography #night_excl #amazingphotohunter #fantasticuniverse #nightphotography #nightimages #night_excl #longexposurephotography #neowise
In Lauertal schaffte Instagram-Nutzerin y.albe mithilfe ihres Selbstauslösers dieses spektakuläre Bild, mit dem Titel: “The Comet, the Tree and Me”.
The Comet, the Tree and Me I took this picture around midnight two days ago. It was quite a challenge to get next to the tree within 20 seconds (selftimer). My leg muscles still hurt from the sprints to the tree. I needed several attempts. 😀 I had this spot for a comet shot on my mind for many days. Actually I wanted to have the comet above the tree. Since the comet was standing left of the tree, I thought it might be better for the composition to add an element under the comet. 🙋🏻 According to an idea of @madspeteriversen_photography #neowise #neowisecomet2020 #neowisecomet #nightphotography #night_shooterz #nikon_europe #odenwald #echoleserfoto #night_shots #nightsky #nightscape #nature_worldwide_trees #tree_magic #naturfoto #nature_wizards #marvelouz_world #deuschland_greatshots #deutschlandliebe
Auch Userin “lewildexplorer” schaffte es, ein Porträt mit Neowise festzuhalten.
𝓞𝓷𝓬𝓮 𝓲𝓷 𝓪 𝓵𝓲𝓯𝓮𝓽𝓲𝓶𝓮 ☄️ . Has everyone heard about the comet NEOWISE? It’s a comet that’s visible to the naked eye! NEOWISE only makes and appearance every 6,800 years so this was definitely a once in a lifetime experience. BUT you can still see it! And tonight will be in if the brightest nights as it’s closer to earth (still 64 million miles away though). . . Heading out see the comet? Here are some tips! . 🌌 make sure you’re in an area that has a dark sky. This means away from artificial light so you’ll have to get out of the city. The montunas and national parks are usually good spots. . 🧭 use a compass (you have one on your phone) and point northwest. This is the general direction you’ll want to face. . 🌅 get to your spot a bit before sunset to get comfortable. In the coming days NEOWISE will be visible just after sunset. . ⭐️ look for the Big Dipper, NEOWISE will be a bit underneath it. Download a star map such as Star Chart to find exactly where the Big Dipper is. . . NEOWISE has been visible since earlier this month and is expected to stay that way until the end of July. If you have the opportunity definitely recommend experiencing this! . . . #california #joshuatree #neowise #joshuatreenationalpark #nationalparks #findyourpark #encuentratuparque #visitcalifornia #californiaadventures #lewildexplorer #girlslovetravel #journeysofgirls #sheisnotlost #travellatina #traveldreamseekers #passionpassort #wotwtravel #girlsdreamtravel #girlsthattravel
Eine spektakuläre Aufnahme über den Wäldern des Mount Tamalpais State Parks in Kalifornien.
𝐏𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐨 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: "𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐏𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲. 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩" Someone wise once told me, it is the hours, the tenacity, the work, the hanging in and doing again and again just to understand some technique. This was attempt #4 of chasing this beautiful comet all around the bay - but the best part about the chase was the memories that were made during the process 🙌🏼. Shooting with 👉🏼📸 (x4): @shreeniclix @punksworld @_lifeofaphoton @costapanos @alex_beast1176 @photon2pixel @santoshdashphoto @finite.frames @rafaelcphotography @bersonphotos @josephsfphotography @jamesspiperphotography @jessicatobin17 @msalvarez08 @susanhaseltine & "@everyone else"......🙌🏼 Camera 📸: Canon EOS 6D Mark II Lens: Canon EF 50mm f/1.8 IS II Comet Planning App: @planitphoto EXIF: 20 shot stack (for focus and noise), 50mm, f/1.8, ISO 1600 #bay_shooters #shotzdelight #ig_tones #ig_shotz #ig_escaype #ig_skyvibes #epicimagez #ig_captures #photooftheday #sfgate #ktvu #wildbayarea #bay_shooters #all2epic #killaframez #sfbayarea #todayscalifornia #bayareaphotography #canon #canonusa #teamcanon #canonphotography #todayscalifornia #neowise #neowisecomet
Auch in North Wales schaute Neowise vorbei.
Comet Neowise C/2020 F3 and noctilucent clouds (and is that a faint glow of aurora?): panoramic (2 of 2) . Shot from a lovely hidden location in north Wales . . . . . Three exposures merged as panoramic and edits done, in @Lightroom . Kit used: Sony a7iii with 70-200 GM @sonyalpha . . . #snowdonia #alphashooters #sonyvisuals #astrophotographer #noctilucentclouds #cometneowise #visitwales #1ukshot #landscapephotography #neowisecomet #thewalescollective #ipulledoverforthis #DiscoverCymru #neowise #uk_shooters #sonyalphasclub #theskyatnight #astrophotography #lensbible #1longexposhot #northwalestagram #britans_talent #wonderlustwales #explorewales #bealpha #world_shooters #shooters #ukpotd_jul20 #milkywaychasers #aurora
In Marburg sorgten C/2020 F3 und die Sterne für einen einzigartigen Nachthimmel.
𝐴𝑢𝑓𝑛𝑎ℎ𝑚𝑒𝑛 𝑚𝑒𝑖𝑛𝑒𝑟 𝑛𝑎̈𝑐ℎ𝑡𝑙𝑖𝑐ℎ𝑒𝑛 𝑉𝑒𝑟𝑠𝑢𝑐ℎ𝑒 #neowise 𝑣𝑜𝑟 𝑑𝑖𝑒 𝐿𝑖𝑛𝑠𝑒 𝑧𝑢 𝑏𝑒𝑘𝑜𝑚𝑚𝑒𝑛. . . .📸 Sony A 6400 - Tamron 18-200 . . . . . . . . . . . . . #bealpha • #hessen • #skyporn • #longexposure • #sky • #stars #landscapephotography #world_bestsky • #naturephotography • #naturelover • #germanalphas • #sunset • #nachthimmel • #himmel • #nightscape • #nightsky • #hessenüberrascht • #nature • #photooftheday • #wirliebenhessen #sonyworldclub • #horizont • #igersgermany • #astrophotography #sonyalpha • #germany • #deutschland . . . . . [Beitrag kann unbezahlte Werbung aufgrund von Markierungen enthalten]
Neowise und ein Teil der Milchstraße über dem Lake Comanche in Kalifornien.
Well I guess if I'm going to blend a picture, it should be interesting. #neowise2020 with a lil milky way from Galt. #Apocalypse 2020 #sacmagoocrew #goodinc #shotonpdtripod #night_owlz #nightowls #lightroom #sonyalpha #milkywaychaser #milkyways #milkyway_nightscapes #milkyway #milkywayphotography #milkywaychasers #newmilkyway #nightimages #nightsky #nightscape #nightphotography #nightshooters #ig_milkyway #ig_nightphotograpy #ig_night #sonya6400 #sonyphotography #sacramento #sacramentophotogaphr #elkgrovephotographer #neowise
Über der Skyline Mumbais empfing man “Zeichen aus dem Weltraum”.
Signs From Outer Space . . A Visual Representation Of the NeoWise Comet over the Bay . . . . . Featured Artist 👨🎤 @ompsyram . . . ⒸⓄⓃⒼⓇⒶⓉⓊⓁⒶⓉⒾⓄⓃⓈ On Your Feature!!🎉👏👍👌 . . . 👥Tag your Friends keep following, talk & spread @mumbaiviral ..!!✔ ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ ❣️JOIN US @mumbaiviral ❣️TAG US #mumbaiviral ❣️SOCIAL MEDIA INSTAGRAM . . . . . . #soi_mumbai #_soimumbai #mumbaiviral #mymumbai #soi #mumbai #neowise #comet #skyporn #cityscape
Bis in 6800 Jahren, Neowise!
