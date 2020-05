Milliardenschweres Rettungspaket: Lufthansa verschiebt Entscheidung

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - MAY 26: Passenger planes of German airline Lufthansa that have been temporarily taken out of service stand parked at Frankfurt Airport during the coronavirus crisis on May 26, 2020 in Frankfurt, Germany. The German government announced yesterday it will intervene with an aid package worth EUR 9 billion to help Lufthansa that will include a 20% stake in the company. The airline has been financially hammered by the collapse in international travel. The deal still needs approval from the European Commission. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images). © Quelle: Getty Images