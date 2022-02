Livestream begeistert: Orkantief sorgt für wacklige Landungen am Flughafen Heathrow

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: A special notice at Charing Cross station informs passengers that all Southeastern train services have been suspended due to the severe weather conditions on February 18, 2022 in London, England. The Met Office has issued two rare, red weather warnings for the South and South West of England today as Storm Eunice makes landfall. Much of the rest of the UK is under amber and yellow warnings with winds up to 100 mph, rain and snow expected. This is the worst storm to hit the UK for three decades. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) © Quelle: Getty Images