Dwayne Johnson fordert Taylor Swift zum Duett auf - Tequila inklusive

Congrats my friend! 👏🏾🙌🏾

My pleasure to voice THE MAN.

What a transformation and more importantly, great message about women’s equality and the importance of straight up being kind and good to people.

Next we sing our duet. You bring the guitar, I’ll bring the tequila

🎸🥃🎶 https://t.co/UIZWwkz0NW