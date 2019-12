16 Jahre gegen den Krebs gekämpft: Model Mama Cax (30) ist tot

FILE - DECEMBER 20, 2019: It was reported that amputee fashion model, Cacsmy Brutus (Mama Cax) died at age 29 on December 16, 2019. NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 08: Model Mama Cax walks the runway for the Chromat fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Industria Studios on February 8, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows). © Quelle: Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows