USA: Biden bekommt vor laufender Kamera dritte Corona-Impfung

President Joe Biden makes remarks and receives a COVID-19 booster shot in line with the CDC s and FDA s recommendations in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on September 27, 2021 in Washington DC. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY WAX2021092708 KenxCedeno © Quelle: imago images/UPI Photo