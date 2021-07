Union weiter bei 30 Prozent - Habeck beliebter als Baerbock

BERLIN, GERMANY - APRIL 19: Greens Party co-chair Robert Habeck introduces co-chair Annalena Baerbock as chancellor candidate in the Malzfabrik on April 19, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. Baerbock will run as Germany's Greens Party’s candidate to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor in September’s general election. (Photo by Andreas Gora - Pool/Getty Images) © Quelle: Getty Images