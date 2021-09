Liveblog: Verfolgen Sie die wichtigsten Aussagen im Kanzler-Triell

BERLIN, GERMANY - AUGUST 30: Armin Laschet, chancellor candidate of the German Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU), speaks to the media the day after the first of three “triell” television debates on August 30, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. Laschet faced off against Olaf Scholz of the German Social Democrats (SPD) and Annalena Baerbock of the Greens Party. Viewers rated his showing poorly, favouring Scholz by a wide margin instead. Germany faces federal parliamentary elections on September 26. (Photo by Christian Marquardt-Pool/Getty Images) © Quelle: Getty Images