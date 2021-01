Ein Anschlag auf Amerikas Herzkammer

Pro-Trump rioters destroy camera gear and media equipment after breaching the security perimeter and penetrate the U.S. Capitol to protest against the Electoral College vote count that would certify President-elect Joe Biden as the winner in Washington, DC on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. Under federal law, Jan. 6 is the date Electoral College votes determining the next president are counted in a joint session of Congress. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY WAP2021010602 KenxCedeno. © Quelle: imago images/UPI Photo