Fall George Floyd: Verdächtiger Polizist festgenommen

May 28, 2020, Los Angeles, California, USA: Demonstrators some wearing masks due to the Coronavirus Pandemic march during a protest of the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Los Angeles USA - ZUMAo44 20200528zano44079 Copyright: xKeithxBirminghamx. © Quelle: imago images/ZUMA Wire