Aus Sorge vor Beschädigung: Churchill-Statue in London verkleidet

200612 -- LONDON, June 12, 2020 Xinhua -- People argue next to a protective box installed around the statue of Winston Churchill during a protest in London, Britain, on June 12, 2020. Key statues and monuments in London, including the Cenotaph in Whitehall, statues of Winston Churchill and Nelson Mandela, are to be covered and protected ahead of planned Black Lives Matter protests this weekend, mayor Sadiq Khan said Friday. Protests in London and other British cities started after the death of the unarmed African American George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis of the United States. Photo by Tim Ireland/Xinhua BRITAIN-LONDON-PROTEST PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN. © Quelle: imago images/Xinhua