Mindestens acht Tote bei Gefängnisausbruch in Haiti – darunter der Direktor der Haftanstalt

Police carry out an operation in the Croix-des-Bouquets prison after an escape of prisoners, near to Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 25 February 2021. At least seven people died this Thursday and several were injured during the escape of prisoners in the Croix-des-Bouquets prison, located about 10 kilometers from Port-au-Prince, according to a witness to the events told Efe. Several men lay shot dead in the streets of the prison area, while Haitian police officers have managed to capture some of the prisoners who had escaped from the prison, according to the witness, who required anonymity. At least seven dead in a prison break in Haiti ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xTcharlyxCoutinx AME8234 20210226-637499088206316952. © Quelle: imago images/Agencia EFE