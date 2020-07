Jekaterina Alexandrowskaja: Russische Eiskunstläuferin (20) stürzt aus sechstem Stock und stirbt

200719 -- BEIJING, July 19, 2020 Xinhua -- File photo taken on Nov. 16, 2018 shows Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya R and Harley Windsor of Australia competing during pairs short at the Rostelecom Cup 2018 ISU Grand Prix of Figure skating, Eiskunstlauf in Moscow, Russia. Australia s pair skater Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya died at 20 on Friday, the International Skating Union ISU confirmed on Saturday. According to the ISU, the Russian-born skater teamed up with Harley Windsor of Australia in 2016 and represented Australia. They won the World Junior title in 2017. They went on to make history as the first Australian skaters to win an ISU Championship title. They also claimed the ISU Junior Grand Prix Final title in 2017 and competed at the 2018 Olympic Winter games, Winterspiele,Spiele, Summer games But they announced the end of their skating career as a pair in early 2020. Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn SPAUSTRALIA-FIGURE SKATING-EKATERINA ALEXANDROVSKAYA-DEATH PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN. © Quelle: imago images/Xinhua