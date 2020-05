Fliegende Schildkröte schlägt in Windschutzscheibe von Auto ein

This May 12, 2020, photo provided by Latonya Lark shows a turtle hanging halfway through the windshield of Lark's car in in Savannah, Ga. Lark and her brother were not seriously hurt after the turtle launched through the air and became lodged into the windshield of the car they were in, Lark told WSAV-TV. (Latonya Lark via AP). © Quelle: Latonya Lark/AP/dpa