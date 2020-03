Corona-Verdacht auf Kreuzfahrtschiff - Rückholaktion soll starten

COVID-19 CRUISE PASSENGERS PERTH, Banners are hung from the cruise ship MV Artania in Fremantle harbour in Fremantle, Saturday, March 28, 2020. Nine people confirmed or suspected of being infected with coronavirus have disembarked from the MV Artania cruise ship and will be treated in Perth. None of the 800 passengers or 500 crew onboard are Australian, with the majority coming from Germany. ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG, KEINE ARCHIVIERUNG UND KEINE BUCHNUTZUNG PERTH WA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRICHARDxWAINWRIGHTx 20200328001460578017. © Quelle: imago images/AAP