The Weeknd, Taylor Swift und Co.: Das sind die Gewinner der Billboard Music Awards

Billboard Music Awards: The Weeknd, Taylor Swift und Co. zählen zu den Gewinnern
- Trotz Pandemie haben in der Nacht zu Montag in Los Angeles die diesjährigen Billboard Music Awards stattgefunden.
- Viele Prominente waren vor Ort, auch Liveauftritte fanden auf der Bühne statt.
- Der große Abräumer des Abends war Sänger The Weeknd.
In der Nacht zu Montag sind in Los Angeles die Billboard Music Awards verliehen worden. Als großer Gewinner gilt Sänger The Weeknd – er nahm gleich zehn der begehrten Trophäen mit nach Hause. Doch wer hat eigentlich sonst noch gewonnen? Hier finden Sie alle Gewinner aufgelistet:
Das sind die Gewinner der Billboard Music Awards
Top Artist: The Weeknd
Top New Artist: Pop Smoke
Top Male Artist: The Weeknd
Top Female Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group: BTS
Top Hot 100 Artist: The Weeknd
Top Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Streaming Songs Artist: Drake
Top Song Sales Artist: BTS
Top Social Artist (Fan Voted): BTS
Top Radio Songs Artist: The Weeknd
Top R&B Artist: The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist: Doja Cat
Top Rap Artist: Pop Smoke
Top Rap Female Artist: Megan Thee Stallion
Top Rap Male Artist: Pop Smoke
Top Country Artist: Morgan Wallen
Top Country Male Artist: Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artist: Gabby Barrett
Top Country Duo/Group: Florida Georgia Line
Top Rock Artist: Machine Gun Kelly
Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny
Top Latin Female Artist: Karol G
Top Latin Male Artist: Bad Bunny
Top Latin Duo/Group: Eslabón Armado
Top Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga
Top Christian Artist: Elevation Worship
Top Gospel Artist: Kanye West
Ausgezeichnete Alben bei den Billboard Music Awards
Top Billboard 200 Album: Pop Smoke „Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon“
Top R&B Album: The Weeknd „After Hours“
Top Rap Album: Pop Smoke „Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon“
Top Country Album: Morgan Wallen „Dangerous: The Double Album“
Top Dance/Electronic Album: Lady Gaga „Chromatica“
Top Rock Album: Machine Gun Kelly „Tickets to My Downfall“
Top Latin Album: Bad Bunny „YHLQMDLG“
Top Christian Album: Carrie Underwood „My Gift“
Top Gospel Album: Maverick City Music „Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1″
Ausgezeichnete Singles bei den Billboard Music Awards
Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar: The Weeknd „Blinding Lights“
Top Streaming Song: DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch „ROCKSTAR“
Top Selling Song: BTS „Dynamite“
Top Radio Song: The Weeknd „Blinding Lights“
Top Collaboration (Fan Voted): Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth „I Hope“
Top Rap Song: DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch „ROCKSTAR“
Top R&B Song: The Weeknd „Blinding Lights“
Top Country Song: Gabby Barrett „I Hope“
Top Rock Song: AJR „Bang!“
Top Gospel Song: Kanye West ft. Travis Scott „Wash Us In The Blood“
Top Latin Song: Bad Bunny ft. Jhay Cortez „Dákiti“
Top Dance/Electronic Song: SAINt JHN „Roses (Imanbek Remix)“
Top Christian Song: Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake „Graves Into Gardens“
RND