Was gibt es Neues auf Netflix & Co.? “Das Stream-Team" gibt Antworten.

Die besten Serien- und Filmtipps in einem Newsletter - jeden Monat neu.

  • Startseite
  • Medien & TV

  • Billboard Music Awards: The Weeknd, Taylor Swift und Co. zählen zu den Gewinnern

Musik Los Angeles

The Weeknd, Taylor Swift und Co.: Das sind die Gewinner der Billboard Music Awards

  • Trotz Pandemie haben in der Nacht zu Montag in Los Angeles die diesjährigen Billboard Music Awards stattgefunden.
  • Viele Prominente waren vor Ort, auch Liveauftritte fanden auf der Bühne statt.
  • Der große Abräumer des Abends war Sänger The Weeknd.
Anzeige
Anzeige

In der Nacht zu Montag sind in Los Angeles die Billboard Music Awards verliehen worden. Als großer Gewinner gilt Sänger The Weeknd – er nahm gleich zehn der begehrten Trophäen mit nach Hause. Doch wer hat eigentlich sonst noch gewonnen? Hier finden Sie alle Gewinner aufgelistet:

Das sind die Gewinner der Billboard Music Awards

Top Artist: The Weeknd

Anzeige

Top New Artist: Pop Smoke

Top Male Artist: The Weeknd

Top Female Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group: BTS

Anzeige

Top Hot 100 Artist: The Weeknd

Top Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift

Anzeige

Top Streaming Songs Artist: Drake

Top Song Sales Artist: BTS

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted): BTS

Top Radio Songs Artist: The Weeknd

Top R&B Artist: The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd

Anzeige

Top R&B Female Artist: Doja Cat

Top Rap Artist: Pop Smoke

Top Rap Female Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Male Artist: Pop Smoke

Top Country Artist: Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artist: Morgan Wallen

Anzeige

Top Country Female Artist: Gabby Barrett

Top Country Duo/Group: Florida Georgia Line

Top Rock Artist: Machine Gun Kelly

Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Latin Female Artist: Karol G

Top Latin Male Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Latin Duo/Group: Eslabón Armado

Top Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga

Top Christian Artist: Elevation Worship

Top Gospel Artist: Kanye West

Ausgezeichnete Alben bei den Billboard Music Awards

Top Billboard 200 Album: Pop Smoke „Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon“

Top R&B Album: The Weeknd „After Hours“

Top Rap Album: Pop Smoke „Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon“

Top Country Album: Morgan Wallen „Dangerous: The Double Album“

Top Dance/Electronic Album: Lady Gaga „Chromatica“

Top Rock Album: Machine Gun Kelly „Tickets to My Downfall“

Top Latin Album: Bad Bunny „YHLQMDLG“

Top Christian Album: Carrie Underwood „My Gift“

Top Gospel Album: Maverick City Music „Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1″

Ausgezeichnete Singles bei den Billboard Music Awards

Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar: The Weeknd „Blinding Lights“

Top Streaming Song: DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch „ROCKSTAR“

Top Selling Song: BTS „Dynamite“

Top Radio Song: The Weeknd „Blinding Lights“

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted): Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth „I Hope“

Top Rap Song: DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch „ROCKSTAR“

Top R&B Song: The Weeknd „Blinding Lights“

Top Country Song: Gabby Barrett „I Hope“

Top Rock Song: AJR „Bang!“

Top Gospel Song: Kanye West ft. Travis Scott „Wash Us In The Blood“

Top Latin Song: Bad Bunny ft. Jhay Cortez „Dákiti“

Top Dance/Electronic Song: SAINt JHN „Roses (Imanbek Remix)“

Top Christian Song: Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake „Graves Into Gardens“

RND

RND-App: Updates zu Corona

  • Laden Sie jetzt die RND-App herunter, aktivieren Sie Updates und wir benachrichtigen Sie laufend bei neuen Entwicklungen.

    Hier herunterladen

RND.de entdecken