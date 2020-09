PS Plus im September 2020: Diese Spiele gibt es jetzt für Playstation-Abonnenten

A Sony Playstation logo on display at the Tokyo Game Show TGS 2019 in Makuhari, Chiba Prefecture, Japan on September 12, 2019. A total of 655 companies from 40 countries exhibited their latest video games and software programs during the four-day trade show. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY 111989659. © Quelle: imago images/AFLO